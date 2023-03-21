Check out the teaser for the Doctor Who: Doom's Day 60th Anniversary Special

Doctor Who is rapidly approaching a major milestone. In November of this year, the British science fiction institution will turn 60. While the achievement is impressive on its own, the feat becomes even more noteworthy when you consider how many times the show faced cancelation. Despite the best efforts of a few villains behind the scenes, Doctor Who has not only survived cancelation but it's also become a global sensation thanks to the show's popularity in the early 2010s.

When Doctor Who was arguably at the peak of its popularity in 2013, the show celebrated its 50th anniversary. To help celebrate the show's 50th anniversary, Doctor Who brought back David Tennant to reprise his role as the 10th Doctor. Now for the 60th anniversary, the show is…bringing back David Tennant to reprise his role as the 10th and apparently 14th Doctor. In the video linked above, you can check out the teaser for the Doctor Who 60th anniversary special titled Doom's Day.