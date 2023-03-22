Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine severely beaten at Florida gym — right after Def Leppard drummer attacked at Florida hotel

If you're a famous musician in the Sunshine State, get the hell out. Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was severely beaten and hospitalized yesterday at a Florida gym while Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen was attacked to the ground earlier this month while taking a smoke break.

6ix9nine, who created the multiplatinum hit "Fefe" with Nicki Minaj, was brutally attacked yesterday at LA Fitness in South Florida and sent to the hospital with injuries that included facial cuts. According to CBS News, the attack occurred in the gym's bathroom, where at least two gentlemen "kicked him and grabbed him by the hair," which, by the way, is rainbow-hued — Florida's favorite color pattern.

From TMZ:

The rapper was inside the sauna Tuesday at an LA Fitness when all of the sudden he was attacked by several guys without warning. Lazzaro says 6ix9ine tried to fight off the combatants, but there were too many of them, beating him to a pulp before fleeing. Lance notes 6ix9ine did not have security with him at the time of the attack. Gym staff heard the commotion and immediately notified a manager. Police and EMS were then called to the scene, and he was transported to a hospital by ambulance.

Def Leppard's Allen says he is still recovering after he was assaulted outside a Florida hotel earlier this month. He was supposed to perform at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, but while standing outside the Four Seasons hotel for a smoke, a Florida man attacked him to the ground. Police arrested a 19-year-old suspect.

From NBC News:

Police said the assailant was hiding behind a pillar outside the hotel while Allen was smoking a cigarette. The man ran at Allen, knocking him to the ground. According to the police report, a woman saw Allen fall and ran to help him, and the man then attacked her. The man then ran to another hotel and started breaking car windows until he was stopped by witnesses and police arrived. He was arrested and charged with two counts of battery, four counts of criminal mischief, and abusing an elderly or disabled adult.

The two attacks weren't connected, as far as the reports go, but the one thing they have in common is they both happened in angry DeSantisland, the unhappiest place on earth.