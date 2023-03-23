Asking for a "correction" JK Rowling podcast's PR firm mistakenly confirms her transphobia

Yesterday Boing Boing received an email from a PR firm claiming to "work with" the folks producing JK Rowling's podcast. The PR flack asked us to change a headline they felt was inaccurate:

Now JK Rowling grossly equates trans people to her "Death Eaters."

The PR firm's reasoning, and evidence their request was legitimate, actually supported the headline and seemed to confirm Rowling's bias.

I was confused but wanted to be helpful.

Here is our email conversation:

The Vox article they reference is here, and we have previously shared it as well.