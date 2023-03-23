"Space Karen" – a song about getting fired at Twitter

The entire tech industry has been hit with massive layoffs. This has had a devastating impact on those who have lost their jobs, with many not knowing where to turn for financial support. With fewer open positions and more competition, the process of finding employment in tech has become increasingly difficult. In the meantime, some of those affected are putting their involuntary free time to good use. Case in point, the new country rock band, The Layoffs, which used ChatGPT and DALL-E to assist them in the creation of this video, "Space Karen." The song, which tells the story of a Twitter employee who gets the axe for not being "hardcore enough," was created by four humans who made an entire album about the personal experiences of the massive layoffs in the tech industry.

Here's another one, called "Yellowstone:"