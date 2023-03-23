The Mandalorian's big reveal: Jar Jar Jedi

Ahmed Best stepped from his role as Jar Jar Binks, the most disliked character from the Star Wars prequel, into the role of Jedi Master and padawan trainer Kelleran Beq several years ago. Best also played Beq in a Star Wars reality TV show that I thought was really pretty great, where kids compete to become Jedi padawan.

Best was tortured for his role as Jar Jar, the first big-time motion capture CG animated character, and being featured as he was in Chapter 20: The Foundling is a really nice move. I hope we get to see more of Beq and that he survived a lot longer.

The rest of the episode is fine. I am glad Bo-Katan and the team recognized that they owed those new foundlings a chance.

Image: YouTube/Screen Grab