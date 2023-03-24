Daily Wire host laughs at Uganda's anti-LGBTQ bill that includes death penalty (video)

Daily Wire host Michael Knowles got a real chuckle over Uganda's recent anti-LGBTQ bill that makes it illegal to identify as LGBTQ and imposes the death penalty for "aggravated homosexuality."

"Now as far as I'm concerned, the death penalty is a little harsh," the conservative said, bursting into laughter to let his MAGA listeners know he doesn't really mean it.

"Death penalty seems a little strong, but if Uganda is going to have self-determination, this is what they're going to do … " he continued matter-of-factly. "I think a lot of American conservatives would say, 'Hey, African nations, can you come run for the legislature over here?" Because if Hitler and Uganda can kill the "others," well by gum, so can we. As soon as Republicans get their power back.

Daily Wire's Michael Knowles says the death penalty for gay people is "a little harsh" pic.twitter.com/XT5BBdVJuo — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) March 24, 2023

