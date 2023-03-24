Republicans didn't miss a beat, insisting that Democratic sugar daddy George Soros is the grand puppeteer behind Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg's pursuit of the justice in the Donald Trump hush-money case. Never mind that Soros hasn't donated a single penny to Bragg or even exchanged pleasantries with him. So, what's with all the "Soros-backed DA" talk? Why on earth would MAGAland be constantly name-dropping a Jewish billionaire holocaust survivor? Mehdi Hasan takes a wild swing.
Mehdi Hasan on the right's dog-whistling over DA Alvin Bragg and George Soros
- antisemitism
- dog whistles
- george soros
- maga madness
- Mehdi Hasan
