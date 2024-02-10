Ozzy Osbourne rails at Kanye for using sample despite being denied permission: "he is an antisemite and has caused untold heartache"

Whatever else you might say about Kanye West—and Ozzy Osbourne called out the rapper's antisemitism in a post complaining about his behavior—he is definitely the sort of fellow who thinks that asking for permission is a courtesy and that denial of it is no impediment to doing whatever he pleases.

Osbourne, on Instagram: "@KAYNEWEST ASKED PERMISSION TO SAMPLE A [SECTION] OF A 1983 LIVE PERFORMANCE OF 'WAR PIG' FROM THE US FESTIVAL WITHOUT VOCALS. REFUSED PERMISSION BECAUSE HE IS AN ANTISEMITE AND HAS CAUSED UNTOLD HEARTACHE TO MANY. HE WENT AHEAD AND USED THE SAMPLE ANYWAY AT HIS ALBUM LISTENING PARTY LAST NIGHT. I WANT NO ASSOCIATION WITH THIS MAN!"

Sharon Osbourne says Kanye has "fucked with the wrong Jew this time."

