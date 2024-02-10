Ozzy Osbourne rails at Kanye for using sample despite being denied permission: "he is an antisemite and has caused untold heartache"

Whatever else you might say about Kanye West—and Ozzy Osbourne called out the rapper's antisemitism in a post complaining about his behavior—he is definitely the sort of fellow who thinks that asking for permission is a courtesy and that denial of it is no impediment to doing whatever he pleases.
Osbourne, on Instagram: "@KAYNEWEST ASKED PERMISSION TO SAMPLE A [SECTION] OF A 1983 LIVE PERFORMANCE OF 'WAR PIG' FROM THE US FESTIVAL WITHOUT VOCALS. REFUSED PERMISSION BECAUSE HE IS AN ANTISEMITE AND HAS CAUSED UNTOLD HEARTACHE TO MANY. HE WENT AHEAD AND USED THE SAMPLE ANYWAY AT HIS ALBUM LISTENING PARTY LAST NIGHT. I WANT NO ASSOCIATION WITH THIS MAN!"
Sharon Osbourne says Kanye has "fucked with the wrong Jew this time." NME:
Sharon went on to brand West as a "disrespectful antisemite", saying that these days he "represents hate". The Osbournes have also reportedly sent off a cease and desist to West. She added: "The motherfucker's a pig." West was first accused of anti-Semitism in October 2022 following a series of posts on both Twitter and Instagram, which saw his accounts on both social media sites suspended. The rapper has since been dropped by his lawyer, talent agency and record label, whilst his brand partnerships with labels including Balenciaga and Adidas were terminated. He was further condemned by celebrities and politicians around the world. In reponse, West said he didn't "believe" in the term antisemitism in an interview with News Nation's Chris Cuomo.
