Nick Cave announces solo tour with Radiohead's Colin Greenwood on bass

Nick Cave is embarking on a solo North American tour this fall. He will be joined by Radiohead bassist Colin Greenwood.
Cave's solo tour begins in Asheville, North Carolina on September 19th and features shows at Washington, D.C.'s Lincoln Theatre, Chicago's Auditorium Theatre, Austin's Moody Center, and New York's Kings and Beacon Theatres before wrapping up with a two-night stand at Los Angeles' Orpheum Theatre on October 27th and 28th. Check out his full tour itinerary below.
Pre-sale tickets to Cave's 2023 North American tour go on sale Monday, March 27th at 10:00 a.m. local time (register here), while general on-sale begins Friday, March 31st at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
NICK CAVE LIVE IN NORTH AMERICA – 2023 SOLO TOUR DATES:
September 19, 2023 – Asheville, NC – Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
September 21, 2023 – Durham, NC @ DPAC
September 23, 2023 – Washington, D.C. @ Lincoln Theatre
September 25, 2023 – Cleveland, OH @ Playhouse Square
September 27, 2023 – Milwaukee, WE @ Riverside Theater
September 29, 2023 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre
October 2, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
October 6, 2023 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
October 7, 2023 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
October 10, 2023 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre
October 12, 2023 – Montreal, QC @ Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier
October 14, 2023 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
October 15, 2023 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre
October 17, 2023 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
October 20, 2023 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall
October 22, 2023 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre
October 23, 2023 – Austin, TX @ ACL at The Moody
October 27, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
October 28, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre