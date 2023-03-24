Nick Cave announces solo tour with Radiohead's Colin Greenwood on bass

Nick Cave is embarking on a solo North American tour this fall. He will be joined by Radiohead bassist Colin Greenwood.

Cave's solo tour begins in Asheville, North Carolina on September 19th and features shows at Washington, D.C.'s Lincoln Theatre, Chicago's Auditorium Theatre, Austin's Moody Center, and New York's Kings and Beacon Theatres before wrapping up with a two-night stand at Los Angeles' Orpheum Theatre on October 27th and 28th. Check out his full tour itinerary below. Pre-sale tickets to Cave's 2023 North American tour go on sale Monday, March 27th at 10:00 a.m. local time (register here), while general on-sale begins Friday, March 31st at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

NICK CAVE LIVE IN NORTH AMERICA – 2023 SOLO TOUR DATES:

September 19, 2023 – Asheville, NC – Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

September 21, 2023 – Durham, NC @ DPAC

September 23, 2023 – Washington, D.C. @ Lincoln Theatre

September 25, 2023 – Cleveland, OH @ Playhouse Square

September 27, 2023 – Milwaukee, WE @ Riverside Theater

September 29, 2023 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

October 2, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

October 6, 2023 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

October 7, 2023 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

October 10, 2023 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre

October 12, 2023 – Montreal, QC @ Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

October 14, 2023 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

October 15, 2023 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre

October 17, 2023 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

October 20, 2023 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall

October 22, 2023 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

October 23, 2023 – Austin, TX @ ACL at The Moody

October 27, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

October 28, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre