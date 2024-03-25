Radiohead's Creep sung by 1600 people

What happens when you put hundreds of people in the same room for a group singalong? Pure magic! That's exactly the energy Pub Choir in Australia nailed with their 1600-person rendition of Radiohead's "Creep." [via Kottke]

This video is from October 2022 (hence the Halloween costumes) but I think you'll agree the joy it captures is timeless!

From my own experience with Choir! Choir! Choir!, I know firsthand that singing alongside a group of people you've just met is a truly heartwarming experience.

More Creeps: This honky-tonk cover of "Creep" makes me uncomfortable