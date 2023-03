"They sell poison here?" If you've ever wondered what happens when a high-end grocery shopper steps into the world of everyday supermarkets, Comedian and Actor Clayton Farris has got you covered. In the hilarious sketch, "Erewhon Shopper goes to normal grocery store," Farris brilliantly portrays an elitist L.A. type who is used to shopping at the upscale Erewhon Market but finds himself bewildered at a regular grocery store.