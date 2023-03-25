GameStop turns a profit for the first time in 2 years

A recent earnings report released by Gamestop has, well, reported that they earned a profit of $48 million last quarter. This is, comparatively, quite a step up from their net loss of $147.5 million last year. Net sales and inventory have also dropped, however, continuing the steady decline of the last few years. GameStop has faced significant difficulties, both from digital gaming retailers and its own boneheaded business decisions (like leaning on NFTs). Despite shutdowns and prosecution, GameStop clearly isn't out of the game… quite yet, anyway.