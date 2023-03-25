Ties is a stop motion film constructed from 3d pen. I've never seen a stop-motion film made from 3d pen characters before, and the artist, Dina Velikovskaya, did a fantastic job at using this innovative technique to tell a story. The story itself is about a young woman with clingy parents who leaves home and navigates the world on her own for the first time. The wires that hold her world together literally begin to unravel as she strays further and further from home. Here's the link to see more of Velikovskaya's beautiful work!

From vimeo: