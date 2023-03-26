Cate Blanchett rumored as lead in Tarantino's "The Movie Critic"

The eyes of the entire film world are on Quentin Tarantino right now. Last week, information leaked to the public that Tarantino recently finished the script for his alleged final film, The Movie Critic. Without anything but a title for the film to go on, cinephiles around the world have been left to speculate about the movie's plot. Normally, that wouldn't cause too much of a stir, but when the film in question is potentially the last outing from one of the most celebrated filmmakers of the last 30 years, the elevated levels of anticipation begin to make a little more sense.

Will Tarantino go back to the well and cast some of his most notable collaborators for what will presumably be his victory lap? Or will the acclaimed director play against type and cast actors that are familiar to audiences but strangers to his unique filmography? According to World of Reel.com, Tarantino might be considering Cate Blanchett to anchor his cinematic swan song.