Having devalued Twitter's blue checkmark, Elon sells Gold Badges

Early on blue checkmarks were a way for Twitter to identify that someone really was who they claimed to be. After a while, Twitter's checkmark verification folks turned it into a badge of honor for neo-nazis. Afer his purchase and desperate for cash, one of Elon's first 5D chess moves at Twitter was to sell the checkmark. Folks wanted the checkmark, and Elon let them buy it. Now every MAGA could have a blue checkmark just like their other tiki torch-wielding friends.

No longer serving the purpose of identifying a publication or other notable source as passing whatever Twitter's idea of verified or notable was, Elon Musk now offers a Gold Badge your company can buy for $1000/mo to prove they are a company that paid $1000. Twitter continues to become a murkier less safe place where soon the only advertisers will sell holsters and pillows.

