Carvana disrupts the used car market with a stolen Maserati

Carvana sold a stolen 2017 Maserati as a legally obtainable 2021 model to a purchaser in North Carolina. Jason Scott bought his wife a $68,000 used Italian sports luxury car as a gift, only to later have it impounded by the Police. When the Scotts took "their" car to a Maserati dealership for service, falsified VINs were discovered, and it was realized that the car was stolen. Johnny Law was called in.

Carvana initially told they can't help until he returns the vehicle impounded by the Police, and have since begun to rely on the timeless "Can not comment on pending litigation" route.

ABC7Chicago: