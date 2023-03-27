Weird Vintage Photos is an instagram page that contains a goldmine of bizarre delights from the past. Although I find all the photos on this page to be exciting, some of my faves include this contortionist striking a back-breaking pose, these fancily-dressed bunny and hedgehog pals, this sassy poodle at the hair salon, and this extremely balanced fellow. The bio of the page rightfully says: "It's weird not to be weird." ~ John Lennon
This page contains weird vintage photos galore
