The White Lotus's next location revealed, and the soundtrack now on vinyl

Season 3 of The White Lotus will be set at a resort in Thailand. The first two seasons were shot on location at Four Seasons hotels and the brand has four in Thailand: Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Koh Samui, and the Golden Triangle. From Variety:

White had previously hinted that Season 3 may take place in Asia and focus on "death and Eastern religion and spirituality." "The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex," White said in a clip pegged at the end of the Season 2 finale. "I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus."

Meanwhile, experimental music label WRWTFWW Records in Geneva is now shipping Chilean composer and artist Cristobal "Cristo" Tapia de Veer's Emmy Award-winning The White Lotus soundtrack on limited edition vinyl.