While the U.S. is forced to cope with yet another school shooting, happy-go-lucky Rep. Lauren Boebert (Q–CO) posted a video of herself doing cartwheels down a hall with her boy a day after the Nashville tragedy. It's not clear if this is the same son who impregnated an "over 14"-year-old girl. (See video, posted by Patriot Takes, below.)

Lauren Boebert posts video of herself doing cartwheels in the Capitol days after another school shooting. pic.twitter.com/hPFqUoG0K5 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) March 29, 2023

Front page thumbnail image: lev radin / shutterstock.com