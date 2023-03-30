Kentucky GOP forces through anti-LGBTQ law that forces trans minors to detransition and bans discussion of gender and sexuality in schools

Kentucky's Democratic governor blocked the Republican-controlled state legislature's anti-transgender law only to see them override his veto in a lopsided vote Wednesday. The law bans gender-affirming healthcare for anyone under the age of 18, forces those already receiving it to detransition, makes it illegal to use school bathrooms assigned to a gender that was not assigned to you, and prohibits discussion of gender and sexual preference at every grade.

The Senate voted 29-8 to override Beshear's veto. A short time later, the House completed the override on a vote of 76-23. As emotions surged, some people protesting the bill from the House gallery were removed and arrested after their prolonged chanting rang out in the chamber. The protesters, their hands bound, chanted "there's more of us not here" as they waited to be taken away from the Capitol.

This quote from one of the right-wing activists involved is remarkable for how it turns progressive, affirming language into a sneer:

In praising the veto override, David Walls, executive director of The Family Foundation, said the bill puts "policy in alignment with the truth that every child is created as a male or female and deserves to be loved, treated with dignity and accepted for who they really are."

The AP's summary of what the law bans: