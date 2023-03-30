Two carjackers force a driver out of the car, then realize they can't drive a stick shift (video)

Two teens in Maryland admired a shiny blue car and thought they could simply steal it from the driver sitting in the front seat. But after forcing the driver out and shutting themselves inside, the young gentlemen sat dumbfounded in their seats. Apparently they were confused by all the pedals and strange knobby stick jutting up between them — manual transmission was not in their wheelhouse — and after 20 seconds fled the car on foot. (See video below.)

The boys — 16 and 17 — were later caught after a short chase by police, according to HuffPost, and arrested as adults.

Front page thumbnail image: Montgomery County Department of Police