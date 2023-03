After news broke that a Manhattan grand jury indicted Donald Trump, Fox News flew into a theatrical tailspin to keep their angry viewers entertained. The mock outrage, denialism, Democrat-shaming, repetitive use of the word "Rubicon," and even puddling "tears" (that only a behind-the-scenes eyedropper could have produced) was spectacular — at least when condensed into 54 seconds, as seen in the video below, created and posted by Kat Abu.

If you don't watch Fox News, here's what you missed from last night's meltdown over Trump's indictment: pic.twitter.com/2hRrPx6aOl — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) March 31, 2023

Front page thumbnail image: Fox News