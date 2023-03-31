Gwyneth Paltrow wins ski collision court case

Actress and Goop entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow has won her court case against the man who sued her after the two collided on a ski slope. Terry Sanderson claimed $300,000 in damages and sought to blame her for the incident, but jurors sided with Paltrow and awarded her the $1 she asked for in a symbolic counterclaim against the retired optometrist. Sanderson is also on the hook for her legal fees.

Embedded below is the plaintiff, in court, attempting to scream like Gwyneth. One of the most amusing moments in an unusually silly lawsuit, it surely undermined his case in ways both obvious ("ahHhHhhhH!") and subtle (Gwyneth screaming suggests "victim" as much it does "negligent").