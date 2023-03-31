Harlso the dachshund has one trick: balancing things on his head

Here's a very good boy you should know: Harlso the Balancing Hound. He's a dachshund who lives in Belfast, Ireland with his humans, Paul and Jennifer Lavery. He wears a bowtie, and he knows one trick: balancing things on his head. He's quite good at it, too! The sweet boy has also had some health issues, as he suffers from IVDD, Intervertebral Disc Disease, a condition that has twice left his back legs suddenly paralyzed. Last week his humans posted an update on his recovery on their Instagram:

Recovery pupdate: A lot of you have asked for an update on how my IVDD recovery is going. Thanks for caring! It's been 9 months since my 2nd IVDD episode began and 4 months since the 3rd disc issue which resolved with crate rest. We've been doing LOTS of sling walking. Up to 15mins a day 4-5 days a week now. I'm still having some laser therapy and acupuncture with my amazing rehab team. I've had some recurring skin issues mainly because being off my feet so much makes my 'undercarriage' the perfect storm for these kind of infections. But as of right now, my skins all good and hopefully it stays that way! The plan for now is to continue with sling walking and trying to lose some weight to see just how much walking I'll be able to do by myself. If progress slows down it might be time to go back to using wheels. As you can see though, I'm happy, pain free (currently on zero pain meds) and I enjoy getting out and moving my legs! Thanks for continuing to care, and if you have a doxie, do everything you can to keep their backs in tip top condition!' ❤️ ~ Harlso 🐾

Here's Harlso balancing a little handmade mini-him on his head. Those giant expressive eyes! That little bowtie! So adorable! And here's a wonderful compilation of Harlso balancing things on his head, including a cheeseburger, Toblerone bar, cocktail, fidget spinner, pizza slice, pancakes, boxes of Lucky Charms, dumbbell, globe, and more. If you want to see more of Harlso, check out his Instagram page.