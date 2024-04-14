Miss Jazzy is the sassiest pooch I've ever seen

Miss Jazzy is a Goldendoodle who has style and sass for days. I can't stop watching videos of her sitting on the back of her favorite chair making hilarious faces, throwing shade, and giving the best side-eye. I honestly cannot get enough of her precious face!

She's as adorable as she is sassy, and I swear she has way fancier hair, clothing, and accessories than most people I know. She's clearly loved by her humans, and absolutely loves them back. I think it's safe to say Miss Jazzy leads a pretty darn good life!

To see more of Miss Jazzy, follow her on TikTok.

