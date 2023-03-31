Lindsey Graham advises Trump to "punch a cop" just like the J6 insurrectionists did

Senator Lindsey Graham, who aspires to live out his twilight years as Donald Trump's yapping lapdog, suggested Trump engage in violence ahead of his arraignment in New York on Tuesday: "smash some windows, rob a few shops, and punch a cop," tweeted the attention-seeking Senator.

Trump's MAGA treasonists violently assaulted officers and broke windows on January 6, so it's no surprise Graham wants his idol to do the same. Unfortunately for Graham, Trump never gets his own hands dirty; he lets other people commit acts of violence on his behalf.