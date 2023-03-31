This 106-year-old tattoo artist is Vogue's new cover model

Apo Whang-Od, 106 years old, appears on the cover of this month's Vogue Philippines. She's the oldest person ever to be on the cover of Vogue. Whang-Od is a master of an indigenous "hand-tapped" tattoo technique using a bamboo stick, a thorn, water, and coal.

"We felt she represented our ideals of what is beautiful about our Filipino culture," Vogue Philippines editor-in-chief Bea Valdes told CNN. "We believe that the concept of beauty needs to evolve, and include diverse and inclusive faces and forms. What we hope to speak about is the beauty of humanity."

