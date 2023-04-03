Former Trump advisor Roger Stone faces health insurance woes, pleads for viewers to by a MyPillow to support him

Former Trump advisor and political consultant Roger Stone is back in the news again. He was convicted in 2019 on seven felony counts for obstructing an official proceeding, witness tampering, and making false statements as part of the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Stone was sentenced to 40 months in prison, but his sentence was commuted by then-President Donald Trump. Stone's notoriety has also been fueled by his cartoonish wardrobe and his self-proclaimed status as a political dirty trickster.

Now Stone is living his best life as a host of a Lindell TV web program called "The Stonezone with: Roger Stone." On a recent episode of his program, Stone shared some desperate news:

"We are completely and totally listener and viewer-supported," he said. "So if you don't go to mypillow.com and use promo code stone, promo code stone, well, it's very difficult for us to finance this show, not to mention, pay our bills. Even as we speak. Mrs. Stone is on the phone with our health insurance provider who last Friday for reasons we don't understand, attempted to cancel our health insurance."

It's an intriguing sales tactic, but I'm going to pass on a stone pillow today, thank you. Besides, you qualify for Medicare.