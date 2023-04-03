Randy Rainbow parodied "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy" to Trump's chagrin Jason Weisberger 7:36 am Mon Apr 3, 2023 Image: YouTube/screen grab Randy Rainbow is a national treasure. Image: YouTube/Screen Grab COMMENTS music parody Composer Ryuichi Sakamoto dead at 71 I found Ryuichi Sakamoto through the Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence theme that turned up on late-90s Pure Moods-type albums, drawing me to the Yellow Magic Orchestra. Yesterday his March death… READ THE REST Austin band Como Las Movies has deep roots I promise you will be dancing by the end of this post, whatever dancing may mean to you: cutting the rug full spin, moving your hips on the chair, or… READ THE REST Erykah Badu defines "woke" I saw Erykah Badu live with The Roots at the Hollywood Bowl in 2008, touring for the album New Amerykah Part One (4th World War). Badu played what I have… READ THE REST Enjoy a year of PlayStation Plus and other gaming benefits for just $60 We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Spring has finally sprung, and it's… READ THE REST This AI voiceover library is changing the game for content creators We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If there was ever a time… READ THE REST Learn Python programming this spring with this bundle of coding courses, now only $24 We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Learning to code is one of the… READ THE REST