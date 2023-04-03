These four people will be the first astronauts headed to the moon in 50 years

NASA and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) have named the four astronauts who will be the first humans to take a trip to the moon in 50 years. Commander Reid Wiseman, Pilot Victor Glover, Mission Specialist 1 Christina Hammock Koch, and Mission Specialist 2 Jeremy Hansen. The mission—Artemis II—is scheduled for November 2024.

Koch, Glover, and Hansen will be the first woman, first person-of-color, and first Canadian, respectively, on a lunar mission. The 10-day Artemis II mission will take the astronauts past the moon—likely further into space than any human has gone—and then return them Earth. Later this decade, NASA hopes to launch Artemis III, bringing the first people to the surface of the Moon since 1972.