Fox's Peter Doocy hilariously tries to corner Karine Jean-Pierre about Trump indictment but just can't (video)

The latest events in the White House press room hearkened back to the amusing Jen-and-Peter Show of yesteryear when Press Secretary Jen Psaki never failed to put Fox's Peter Doocy in his place. But in today's episode, where Doocy relentlessly tried to get a comment on Trump's indictment — hilariously asking the question not one, not two, not three, but four different ways in hopes of getting an answer — it was Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre who outfoxed the faux reporter, shutting him down without a hitch. (See video below, posted by The Recount.)

Fox News' Peter Doocy repeatedly tries to get White House Press Sec. Karine Jean-Pierre to comment on Donald Trump's arrest, to no avail:



"Does the lack of comment mean that you do not think anything happening in New York today is one of the top issues facing the country?" pic.twitter.com/LsEvD1a3c5 — The Recount (@therecount) April 4, 2023