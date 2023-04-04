"The Last of Us" suffers catastrophic failure on PC debut

One can't help but feel that there's some sort of cosmic irony behind the fact that The Last of Us, a game long touted as one of the main selling points of the PlayStation consoles, has immediately crashed and burned the minute it was ported to another platform. The game has been plagued with sluggish performance, crashes, graphical oddities, long loading times, and generally abysmal optimization all around, leaving Naughty Dog's opus sitting at a 43% approval rating on Steam. Naughty Dog has taken to Twitter to apologize, promising fixes in the near future:

The Last of Us Part I PC players: We know some of you have not experienced the Naughty Dog quality you expected. Our team is working hard to resolve issues currently preventing some of you from experiencing the game to ensure it reaches the quality level you expect and deserve. — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) March 31, 2023

With any luck, The Last of Us will pull an Arkham Knight and bounce back from a poor initial launch – Naughty Dog's reputation has been sterling up until now, so I'd expect nothing less than a full recovery from this unfortunate infection.