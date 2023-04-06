Michigan governor repeals 1931 abortion ban

Michigan's 1931 ban on abortion is history after gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a law repealing it. Though a Federal judge already blocked its enforcement, getting the ban off the books prevents it from lurching back into life, like many others in the nation have, should more accommodating courts be found

"Obstetricians, including myself, we were very concerned because we understand that there are a lot of appropriate medical indications for providing medical and surgical abortion for women across the state of Michigan," Dr. Omari Young, an obstetrician-gynecologist and abortion provider in Michigan, told ABC News. "So, we were not only concerned for the autonomy of women, but also the quality and safety of care because we know that not having access to safe and legal abortion can lead to significant poor health outcomes for women across the state of Michigan."

Young was part of a team of doctors that advocated for the repeal of the bill and for reproductive access to be protected in the state.