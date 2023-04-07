Watch two playful pups greet a pack of icy wolves (video)

Two friendly doggos were out to make some friends, wagging their tails as they greeted a pack of wolves. But the frozen wolves did not reciprocate, giving their uninvited guests long cold stares. The playful pups did not seem to take the hint, however, even after the wolves warned them with a chase down a hill to stay the hell away. According to a witness via Yahoo!, the wolves had to chase the dogs twice — generously sparing their lives — before the dogs finally got the message and left for good. (See video below, posted by Viral Hog.)