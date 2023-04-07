When Parliament-Funkadelic took a wrong turn and ended up on 'Night of the Living Dead' set

This is a wild story! So, in the late sixties, George Clinton and his Parliament-Funkadelic crew were tripping balls on LSD on their way to a gig in Pittsburgh. Billy Bates, one of the founders, thought he'd be clever and take a shortcut, driving right past a barricade. Out of nowhere, their vehicle was surrounded by zombies because they had accidentally stumbled onto the set of George Romero's classic horror flick, Night of the Living Dead. "To this day, I still think that shit is weird," shares Clinton.

This hilarious-but-true tale is relayed in Mike Judge's animated series from 2018, "Tales From the Tour Bus."

Thanks, Michelle!