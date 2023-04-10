Jack Black thinks Pedro Pascal would be the perfect Wario

The Super Mario Bros movie from Illumination just made all of the money last weekend. The final estimates from the film's opening weekend put it at a staggering $377 million global box office take. And again, that's only the first week, folks. Long story short, we're probably going to get a slew of Nintendo animated films in the future. While I'm personally itching for Kirby and Metroid movies down the line, we're definitely getting a sequel to The Super Mario Bros movie.

Since the world of Super Mario is so incredibly rich with lore, there are a host of routes a potential sequel can take. Consequently, there are also a ton of villains that can pick up where Jack Black's Bowser left off. According to Deadline, Jack Black believes that the internet's favorite surrogate father figure, Pedro Pascal, can become Illumination's Wario. All I have to say is, sign me up yesterday.