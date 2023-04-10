Jack Black thinks Pedro Pascal would be the perfect Wario

The Super Mario Bros movie from Illumination just made all of the money last weekend. The final estimates from the film's opening weekend put it at a staggering $377 million global box office take. And again, that's only the first week, folks. Long story short, we're probably going to get a slew of Nintendo animated films in the future. While I'm personally itching for Kirby and Metroid movies down the line, we're definitely getting a sequel to The Super Mario Bros movie.
Since the world of Super Mario is so incredibly rich with lore, there are a host of routes a potential sequel can take. Consequently, there are also a ton of villains that can pick up where Jack Black's Bowser left off. According to Deadline, Jack Black believes that the internet's favorite surrogate father figure, Pedro Pascal, can become Illumination's Wario. All I have to say is, sign me up yesterday.
"It's not a given that Bowser will return. You know, I did a few Kung Fu Pandamovies, and it was a different villain every movie. They may do the same thing," Black told Game Spot.
Black continued, "You know, what if there is a more powerful, more evil villain? Then I may need to be turned to help Mario and the rest to defend our universe against some other unseen force of evil. Are you thinking what I'm thinking? Wario. Pedro Pascal is Wario."