Meet Hex Johnson, the self-taught Navy Seal

Set to Five Finger Death Punch's version of "Bad Company," Johnson reminds us that safety is a perception with the title banner, "My entire personality is the 2nd Amendment."

"I am a stay-at-home soldier sworn to protect American values. Every day I have to be a soldier. I need to fight. Or at least that is what I tell my court-ordered therapist."

Sporting a TRUMP/RITTENHOUSE 2024 election T-shirt, Hex explains, "I am a self-taught Navy Seal, and no one asked me to do this, which is why I do it. My name is Hex Johnson, and I failed the police personality test. But that doesn't stop me from volunteering my security skills at the local Walmart."

Johnson defends the coercive American values of Christmas, gun violence, male delusions of grandeur, policing the world, and comedic relief, with stripped facial hair and a uniform made from stickers.

A creation of Erik John, who, according to his bio, "is a content creator that is based in woods of upstate New York. By duct taping a greenscreen in the back of his closet, and teaching himself how to edit. He's amassed over 200 thousand followers on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. With over 50 million views."

