Poor Trump cries about his arrest, while "lock-them-up" clip lists all the witches he's tried to hunt (video)

Donald Trump was arrested for a crime after ample evidence was gathered, but the former one-term twice-impeached once-indicted president doesn't think it's fair. In fact, arresting Trump would be "political persecution" and a "witch hunt" no matter what the crime, whereas anyone who displeases his majesty — basically anybody who disagrees with the MAGA king — should be locked up, evidence or not.
And apparently, there are plenty of people who have displeased Trump, as MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan breathlessly spits out in this amusing one-minute list of "lock-them-up" enemies, starting with the original target, Hillary Clinton. (See video below, posted by Mike Sington.)
Front page thumbnail image: MSNBC