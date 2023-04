The Party is a new D&D-themed web comedy series from Margaret Borchert, Geneva Willis, and Tori Chancellor.

When a double-dealing newbie joins their D&D campaign, five friends are jolted out of their fantasy world. Nat 20 highs meet critical lows in this ensemble comedy series.

Created by these three women, all D&D players, the show is obviously a love letter to (and spoof of) tabletop RPGs and nerdom. It's so wonderful to see a show like this created by all women, starring 4 women.