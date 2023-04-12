This incredible "Grimace karaoke" performance — set to the tune of "This Kiss" by Faith Hill — was created by Alex Schulman of Eclectic Youth Films. And I gotta say, it's … it's something. But definitely worth sticking around for the "guest verse" from "Faith Hill" "herself."
Finally, someone wrote an erotic love song about the Grimace
- grimace
- love songs
- McDonaldland
- mcdonalds
- mcdonaldsland
- nothing can kill the grimace
- parody
- parody song
- parody songs
- the grimace
- the grimace was the original nft
