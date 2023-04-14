New Yorkers come to Trump Tower in droves to spread their message: "New York hates you!" (video)

Fifth Avenue was packed curb-to-curb with hundreds if not thousands of passionate New Yorkers shouting a special greeting outside of Trump Tower. "New York hates you! New York hates you!" At a different point in the evening, the chant changed to, "We're here, we're queer, we're fabulous don't fuck with us." (See video below, posted by Optimistic Lizard.) Panning from left to right, footage shows a gloriously united New York gracing the famous avenue as far as the eye can see.

