Sweet kitties share a meal by pushing a bowl back and forth

My cat's could surely take a lesson in generosity from these two polite kitties who pass a bowl of food back and forth to each other. If I tried to make my cats share a bowl of food, they would fight like little demons. After one cat takes a few bites, it pushes the dish to the other kitty with its paw. This goes on and on until each cat has had its fill. Some commenters have pointed out that the video may be in reverse, and the cats are actually pulling the bowl towards themselves (lol). Either way, these little kitties have an adorable mealtime routine.

(Instagram)