CNN's Jake Tapper tries to read Fox's settlement statement with straight face, but hilarity ensues (video)

Like the dorm room drinking game in which you have to say a sentence without laughing (or lose and take a swig), CNN's Jake Tapper challenged himself to read Fox News' Dominion settlement statement with a straight face. But he immediately lost first with a smirk, then with a grin, and finally with apologetic laughter.

After referring to the $787.5 million settlement as "one of the ugliest and most embarrassing moments in the history of journalism," he couldn't even get past the first sentence of Fox's statement without pulling a face.

"'We are pleased to have reached a settlement of our dispute' … [smirk] dispute …'With Dominion Voting Systems. We acknowledge the court's rulings finding certain claims about Dominion to be false. This settlement reflects' — I'm sorry, this is going to be difficult to say with a straight face — 'This settlement reflects FOX's continued commitment to the highest journalistic standards [barely holding it together]. We are hopeful that … [loses it to laughter] … our decision to resolve this dispute with Dominion amicably, instead of the acrimony of a divisive trial, allows the country to move forward from these issues." (See video below, posted by Acyn.)

Three cheers (and shots) to Tapper!

Tapper while reading a statement from Fox: The settlement reflects— I'm sorry, this is going to be difficult to say with a straight face.. this settlement reflects Fox's continued commitment to the highest journalistic standards pic.twitter.com/vjUqf08RlI — Acyn (@Acyn) April 18, 2023

