Disney's response to DeSantis' threats? "Pride Night"

Disney is treating Ol' Puddin' Fingers like a joke. Shortly after DeSantis detailed his newest plans to take over the Reedy Creek special tax district, Disney ignored his threats and announced it would be holding its first-ever "Pride Night" at a Disney park.

https://twitter.com/SteveLemongello/status/1648053589741391873

Daily Beast:

The House of Mouse seemingly fired a shot across the bow at Ron DeSantis on Monday afternoon, promoting Disneyland's first-ever "Pride Nite" event in a tweet just hours after the Florida governor outlined new legislation seeking to wrangle the company as it attempts to resist a state takeover of its special taxing district. The California theme park's after-hours LGBTQ+ celebration, which will be held in June, was unveiled last Thursday. Its introduction comes as the Walt Disney Co. continues to face backlash from DeSantis' administration for objecting to his state's so-called "Don't Say Gay" law. Having latched onto the self-governing Reedy Creek Improvement District in the slugfest, the governor said Monday he wants to "make sure Disney lives under the same laws as everyone else." During his news conference, DeSantis floated the idea of raising taxes on Walt Disney World, and suggested building a prison or competing theme park in the district after the takeover. Disney did not immediately comment on the threats.

Disney After Dark events are great. I went to the Halloween "Oogie Boogie Bash" last year and it was amazing.