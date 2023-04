By far the best thing to come out of the entire MAGA movement, this marvelously unpleasant political ad highlights Trump rival Ron DeSantis's alleged habit of scooping pudding out the tub with his fingers. They chose chocolate for an overtly coprophagic 30 seconds. The foley work is good, too, an adroit blend of sucking and spurting noises.

Pudding Fingers pic.twitter.com/PRCVAZlkw9 — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) April 14, 2023

It could be a pro-Democrat ad! They wouldn't mention it either.