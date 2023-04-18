Rep. Gym Jordan is terror-stricken in New York, and this eye-opening Sinatra ditty shows just why (video)

Rep. Jim Jordan (R–OH), who never cared about crime in his own gym, is so afraid of New Yorkers, he is holding a "field hearing" to stop Manhattan's violent crime — which is lower than the crime in Mansfield, aka "Danger City," the major town he represents. And to commiserate with the frightened wrestle, er, whistle blower, Stephen Colbert offered up this hilarious take on Frank Sinatra's New York, New York, to show just how menacing — as in wonderful — the Big Apple really is. (See video below.)

