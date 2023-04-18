Washington county officially designated a refuge for Sasquatch

In Washington State, Clallam County commissioners have officially proclaimed that their county is a "refuge for Sasquatch" and should provide protection and security for the cryptids if any choose to reside there. This proclamation is a re-up of the same resolution unanimously passed last year following lobbying by students at Lincoln Elementary School in Holquiam, Washington. The effort was part of a civics lesson by teacher Andrea Andrews.

"Well, my class did it again," Andrews posted to Facebook. "5th graders are saving Sasquatch one county at a time. As of yesterday Clallam County has an official proclamation protecting Sasquatch. After researching Bigfoot and writing an awesome persuasive letter, they got to zoom in to the county meeting yesterday. I'm so proud of those kids!"

From an article about last year's efforts published in The Daily World: