Lost Simpsons' joke recovered by pro editor

Video editor Ewzzy Rayburn discovered the concealed gag in the 1992 Simpsons episode "The Otto Show." In this episode, Homer's tinnitus drowns out Marge's words, leaving viewers uncertain about her dialogue. Rayburn carefully examined the audio and managed to isolate Marge's line. With a tweet unveiling the achievement, fans could at last hear the elusive joke, which the show's writers admitted in the DVD commentary that they couldn't recall. (Neatorama)

I used my audio editing skills to recover a buried @TheSimpsons joke. #Simpsons pic.twitter.com/H0gD1qO7vF — Ewzzy Rayburn (@ewzzy) April 19, 2023