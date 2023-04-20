Auralnauts used every "This is the Way" to make a synth-heavy banger

I love Auralnauts' work and support their Patreon. They are celebrating the season finale of Disney's streaming Star Wars fan cameo vehicle, The Mandalorian, with a song comprised of every time the characters repeat their dogma, "This is the way."

It's cute how The Mandalorian found it's own version of "may the force be with you", but they might have gotten a little carried away with it. How do we know? "This is the way" is said enough times to make an entire song. Sit back, relax and nod your head while we prove it to you.