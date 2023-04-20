Can anyone identify Mike Pence? Nope, Trump's former VP is unrecognizable (amusing video)

Former Vice President Mike Pence didn't make a good impression on the American people. In fact, Trump's White House doormat made no impression at all. To prove this, the Jimmy Kimmel Show conducted an experiment, asking random people on the street if they could name the forgettable gentleman in a photograph, and their perplexed expressions said it all.

But the persevering interviewees did venture to guess: Simon Cowel? Ron Paul? Somebody's husband? The vice president's husband? Joe Biden? Putin? The amusing answers went on for a couple of minutes, guessing at anything and everything but what's-his-face, Mike Pence. Never has such a bore been so entertaining. (See video below.)

Front page thumbnail image: Valerio Pucci / shutterstock.com